20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
Army engineers secured the piers of the road bridge using ingenious methods executed over a distance of almost 1km
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it.
On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods. After its collapse, water flow accelerated soil erosion towards the piers of the adjacent 500m roadway bridge. The only way to protect the road bridge, which is the key link road between Pathankot and Dharamshala, was to divert the forceful waters.
At the request of the Kangra administration, the Rising Star Corps mobilised a column of heavy earth-moving equipment and immediately commenced the operation for diversion of waters of Chakki river and prevent further erosion.
Civil equipment of NHAI were also operated by the army personnel to augment the diversion efforts. Simultaneously, army engineers secured the piers of the road bridge using ingenious methods executed over a distance of almost 1km.
“The untiring efforts of the Rising Star Corps in torrential currents exceeding 8 knots through deep channels in the Chakki river ensured that a disaster was avoided and the life line of the Kangra district and a strategically important bridge connecting Punjab to Leh was made safe,” an official statement mentioned.
More than 20 heavy earth moving equipment worked round-the-clock for 96 hours to ensure that the Chakki river bridge was made safe to ply on, it added. The efforts were also in coordination with NHAI.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
