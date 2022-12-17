200 days on, Moose Wala’s ‘last ride’ returns home only to increase sorrow

A total of 202 days after Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was killed inside a black Mahindra Thar he was travelling, his “last ride” on Saturday returned home with rusted bullet marks on the right side only to increase sorrow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government downsized his security cover. He, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving in a Mahindra Thar jeep to Jawahar Ke, 10km from his native Moosa village, when he was ambushed and killed by six shooters. More than 30 bullet marks were found on the jeep.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Atul Kamboj on Saturday ordered to release the vehicle and return it to the owner with directions that no modification should be done on the vehicle. Moose Wala’s family had filed an application seeking sapurdari (possession) of the vehicle. The court also ordered to return the mobile phones of Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, who were injured along with Moose Wala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the murder of the Moose Wal, the jeep was parked inside Mansa city police station as it is the main evidence in the murder case. The jeep was taken to the haveli of Moose Wala on Saturday morning.

Moose Wala’s family has decided keep it in same condition along with other vehicles of Moose Wala to convert it into a museum. The family has also moved an application seeking the custody of pistol of Moose Wala, which he carrying when shooters attacked him.

Moose Wala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh said that looking at the jeep only increases sorrow and reminds the brutality. “This was not Sidhu’s jeep, someone had come on this jeep to purchase his tractor. Sidhu liked the jeep, so the buyers left it behind. Even it was registered on his father’s name after Sidhu’s death and the full price was paid to them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has named 36 people as accused including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in the case and filed a 1,850-page chargesheet against 24. However, mastermind of the killing, foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar is still absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON