2,000 crore food grain transportation scam: Congress councillor’s husband sent to 2 days in vigilance custody

A day after his arrest in the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam, Anil Jain, the husband of Congress councillor Rupali Jain, was remanded to two days in Vigilance Bureau custody by a local court on Friday.

The Vigilance Bureau in a statement said they have recovered a Toyota Innova car and a briefcase containing documents related to scheme from Jain, who works as an arhtiya (commission agent) and owns of Shri Krishna Rice Mills in Sawaddi.

Anil was arrested for allegedly purchasing paddy at cheap rates from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and selling it at high rates in Punjab.

The spokesperson added that Anil was arrested from his sheller mill during a six-hour operation with the help of Sidhwan Bet police and officials of adjoining villages. Jain was reportedly hiding in a room to evade arrest, but he was nabbed eventually.

Jain’s anticipatory bail application had earlier been dismissed by high court.

The spokesperson added that a contractor Telu Ram, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and commission agent Krishan Lal Dhotiwala have already been arrested in the case and all of them are in judicial custody. Anil had been nominated in the FIR later during investigation.