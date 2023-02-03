2007 T20 World Cup star, Indian pacer Joginder Sharma announces retirement

Joginder Sharma, 40, the Indian pacer and star of the team that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Posted as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Ambala, Sharma said, “There is a time for every decision and I believe this is the right time for me to announce my retirement from the game. Every organisation that I’ve been part of has been kind to me. Most importantly, the then Haryana government believed in me when it recruited me as a DSP in 2007.”

Sharma, who belongs to Rohtak, played first class cricket from 2002-17 and his last international match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007 final against arch-rival Pakistan that helped India win the cup.

Announcing his retirement on Twitter, Sharma thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the state government, along with all his teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for the unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today,” he tweeted.

Joginder Sharma, who joined the state police service in October 2007, is now a DSP posted in Ambala. (HT file photo)

Sharma said that he would be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of the game. “I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life,” he added.

He represented the Indian cricket team in 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2007, along with domestic matches, including the Ranji Trophy.

Sharma joined the state police service in October 2007 and underwent basic training at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal.