2009 forgery case: Sukhbir appears before Hoshiarpur court

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appeared before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate in connection with a forgery case registered against the party by social activist Balwant Singh Khera.

His counsels SS Kaler and Harjinder Singh Dhami (SGPC president) challenged the trial in the local court, maintaining that the SAD’s office was situated in Chandigarh.

Khera’s counsels BS Riar and Hitesh Puri termed it a tactic to delay the trial as the case was pending since 2009.

They said the SAD leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, had already obtained bails in the case and representatives of the Election Commission of India ( ECI) and Gurdwara Commission had appeared in the court and submitted their replies. The court adjourned the hearing till September 13.

In Khera’ s complaint, it has been alleged that the SAD possessed two constitutions, one submitted with the ECI and the other with the Gurdwara Commission, and hence committed the forgery.

