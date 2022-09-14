2015 Kotkapura firing: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before Punjab Police SIT
The special investigation team, led by ADGP LK Yadav, had summoned Badal, who was then the deputy chief minister and home minister of the state
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appeared before a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.
Also read: Behbal Kalan police firing: Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT
Led by additional director general of police LK Yadav, the SIT had summoned Badal, who was then the deputy chief minister and home minister of the state.
Earlier, the SIT had summoned Badal on August 30, but the SAD chief did not appear before it. His party had said that Badal had not been served the summons.
On September 6, Badal was questioned by another SIT investigating the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident.
The case relates to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.
These incidents had triggered protests, and two people, Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, were killed in Behbal Kalan and a few were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in the subsequent police firing.
Badal on Wednesday reached the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute in Chandigarh around 11am.
Senior party leaders and supporters gathered outside the institute, raising slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. The police have put up barricades outside the venue.
Speaking to reporters, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said party leaders had always fully cooperated in the investigation into the 2015 sacrilege-related incidents.
The Akali Dal had earlier accused the AAP government of playing politics over the issue of sacrilege incidents to divert attention from its failures.
-
Power subsidy in Delhi to those who opt for it, applications open: CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that power subsidy in the national capital will be given to only those who will opt for it. “Some people don't want to get free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” he said. Those who want to continue receiving availing power subsidy will get a form to apply.
-
Himachal elections: Congress screening committee to meet to shortlist candidates
The three-member Congress screening committee, headed by former Union minister Deepa Dasmunsi, will meet in New Delhi soon to shortlist candidates for the Vidhan Sabha elections due in November. It was initially to be held on September 15 but was put off in view of engagements of senior party leaders. This time, 1,347 aspirants applied for the Congress ticket for 68 seats, an average of 19 contenders for each ticket.
-
First direct flight from South India to Australia takes off from Bengaluru today
Australian carrier Qantas is operating its first direct flight from Bengaluru to Sydney on Wednesday. QF68 will take off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at about 6.35 pm, marking the first direct flight from the southern Indian state to the Australian city, The Times of India reported. The flight from Bengaluru to Sydney's Kingsford Smith International Airport will be around 11 hours.
-
Talwandi Sabo truck union chief arrested for extortion
Talwandi Sabo Truck Union president Avtar Singh was arrested on Wednesday for charging 'goonda tax' from operators. Also read: Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi The Bathinda police arrested him after a video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday, showing Avtar Singh demanding ₹2,000 from cattle trader-cum-transporter and complainant Sunawar Qureshi. Avtar Singh took over as truck union chief after the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government.
-
Accident victim carried in JCB machine to hospital in Madhya Pradesh | Watch
A video showing an accident victim being transported in a JCB earthmover to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on Tuesday. Chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mudhiya told ANI that the bike accident victim called 108 for an ambulance. Watch vide hereThe locals then rushed to get to the hospital and they carried the victim in a JCB earthmover.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics