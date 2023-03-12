2015 Kotkapura firing: SIT head seeks additional information from public

Chandigarh

With investigations into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident reaching its final stage, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav on Sunday asked the public to share with it any additional information about the incident.

Yadav said if anyone has any additional or relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case could share it by meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on March 16, 23 and 30.

The firing incident took place on October 14, 2015, in which some people protesting against the series of sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib were injured.

This is second time in two months that the SIT has sought information from the public.

People can also share information by sending a message on WhatsApp number 9875983237, or by emailing to newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com, Yadav said in a statement. Even at this stage any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest, he added.

The ADGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of its duty. “The strength of consciousness of every single individual of Punjab has been a prime mover in the completion of the legal process of investigation connected with the case,” he said.

On the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court, the state government had set up the SIT consisting of three senior officials, including Yadav, IG Rakesh Agrawal and Moga SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana to investigate the Kotkapura firing incident.

On February 24 this year, the SIT had filed its first chargesheet in a Faridkot court naming then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his deputy and son Sukhbir Singh Badal and former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini among others.