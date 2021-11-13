Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2015 sacrilege case: Dera chief not cooperating, want to question him again, say police
chandigarh news

2015 sacrilege case: Dera chief not cooperating, want to question him again, say police

Punjab’s senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala submitted that Ram Rahim was not cooperating and he needed to be grilled again
Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim .
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab Police on Friday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it wanted to grill Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim again in a 2015 sacrilege case.

Punjab’s senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala submitted that Ram Rahim was not cooperating and he needed to be grilled again. So, the state police be given permission for the same.

Hearing a bail plea of Ram Rahim, the high court bench of justice Manoj Bajaj deferred the hearing for December 17 and orally observed that police do not need court’s permission for questioning. Punjab Police are yet to file a formal response to Ram Rahim’s bail plea.

The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea from Ram Rahim moved last month. On October 28, the high court had stayed production warrants issued against the dera chief by a Fairdkot court and had asked police to quiz him in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, if so desired. Subsequently, a special team of Punjab Police had gone to Rohtak on November 8 for questioning the dera head.

Ram Rahim’s role is being probed in a sacrilege case registered on June 2, 2015, at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot. According to the Punjab Police, the dera head has emerged as a main conspirator.

RELATED STORIES

The three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, holiest scripture of Sikhs, were reported in 2015. After the sacrilege incidents, the protests started at two places in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. On October 14, 2015, two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan in alleged police firing.

As of dera head, he is lodged in Sunaria jail of Rohtak since August 25, 2017. In 2017, he was awarded 20-year jail term for the rape of two disciples. Subsequently, he has been convicted in murder cases of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati, and Ranjit Singh, a former dera manager, in which life sentence has been awarded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP