2015 sacrilege cases: Court to pronounce order on dera follower’s bail plea today

Chandigarh : Arguments on the bail plea filed by Dera Sacha Sauda national committee member Pardeep Kaler, one of the key conspirators in sacrilege cases of 2015, started in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, on Monday. The court will pronounce its order on Tuesday.

Kaler was one of the three absconding Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members who was arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Faridkot police from Gurugram on February 10.

In November 2021, Punjab Police issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Kaler in three interlinked sacrilege cases of Faridkot in which dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been named as the main conspirator. He was declared a proclaimed offender in three sacrilege cases.

In February last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial against dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and seven followers in three interlinked cases of sacrilege from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh.

After his arrest, Kaler was produced in a Faridkot court, which extended his police remand till February 16. Kaler was produced in the Chandigarh court on February 16 and is currently in judicial custody.