2015 sacrilege cases: Got some crucial info, says SIT after Ram Rahim’s questioning

Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases asked over 100 questions from Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during his grilling for more than seven hours at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak on Monday. The dera head was questioned from 10:30am to 6pm for his alleged role in the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015, and the subsequent sacrilege incidents.

Official sources said Ram Rahim was also quizzed about the whereabouts of three dera’s national committee members, wanted in sacrilege cases.

SIT head Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said Ram Rahim’s interrogation went well and will expedite the investigations. “During the interrogation, some crucial information has come to the fore. We will file a complete report to Punjab and Haryana high court on November 12. We questioned him for around seven hours on the basis of evidence on record,” he added.

Last month, a Faridkot court had issued production warrants against Ram Rahim in a case of sacrilege in 2015. The Punjab and Haryana high court, however, directed Punjab Police to grill Ram Rahim in Rohtak jail itself, if it so desired, and directed jail authorities to make arrangements for the SIT to question dera head.

In July 2020, after the arrest of seven dera followers, the SIT-led by former inspector general of police Ranbir Singh Khatra had named Ram Rahim and dera’s three national committee members—Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri—as accused in the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala sacrilege case. The ‘bir’ was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village gurdwara on June 1, 2015. On October 12, 2015, torn pages of the ‘bir’ were found scattered in the adjoining Bargari village, resulting in an outrage across the state and death of two Sikh protesters in police firing.

The SIT in its charge sheet had claimed that it was Ram Rahim who ordered to carry out sacrilege to avenge insult of sect followers by a Sikh preacher.

