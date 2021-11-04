Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2015 sacrilege cases: Punjab DGP reconstitutes SIT
chandigarh news

2015 sacrilege cases: Punjab DGP reconstitutes SIT

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases by appointing Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar as its new member
The SIT is probing three FIRs registered in connection with sacrilege incidents in Punjab
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:04 AM IST
By Parteek Singh Mahal

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases by appointing Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar as its new member. AIG, counter intelligence, Rajinder Singh Sohal and commandant of 27th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman have been dropped from the probe team.

The order reads that in the interest of administrative exigencies, the SIT has been re-constituted. “Batala SSP Mukhwinder Singh (who replaces Ghuman), DSP Lakhbir Singh and inspector Dalbir Singh will be the members of the SIT headed by inspector general of police Surinder Pal Singh Parmar,” he added.

After the retirement of Khatra in April, Parmar, in a letter to director bureau of investigation recommended that DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar may be nominated as a member of the SIT. The profiles of eight DIG-rank officials — Babu Lal Meena, Baljot Singh Rathore, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Hardial Singh Mann, Harbaj Singh, Gurpreet Singh Toor, Surjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh Gill — were scrutinised for nomination as a new member. However, Bhullar’s name was not forwarded at that time.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, the DGP formed a four-member team for a “special operation”’ for tracing three absconding members of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda’s national committee, who are accused in sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. The orders were withdrawn after a day following backlash.

The decision to form a new team caused consternation among officers as it was being seen as an attempt to undermine the power of the SIT led by Parmar. DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was asked to supervise that team, while AIG Rajinder Singh Sohal was among the other four members. But now, Sohal has been dropped from the team.

The SIT is probing three FIRs registered in connection with sacrilege incidents, including theft of a “bir” (a copy of Guru Granth Sahib) from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district on June 1, 2015, putting up of derogatory posters at Bargari village on September 25, 2015, and torn pages of the “bir” found scattered at Bargari on October 12, 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP