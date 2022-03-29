2016 double murder: Strong circumstantial proof led to conviction

As the court on Friday convicted one person for the gruesome murders of grandmother and aunt of Ola Cabs co-founder-cum-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, it was strong circumstantial evidence put forth by the prosecution that proved the guilt of the accused, revealed the detailed judgment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Sukhpal Singh Bagga, ex-employee (driver) of the complainant was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pushpawati Aggarwal, the paternal grandmother of Ola Cabs founder and Dr Sarita Aggarwal, his paternal aunt, were found brutally murdered at their residence in Sher-E-Punjab colony in Ludhiana on January 29, 2016. Later, the police had arrested Sukhpal Singh alias Bagga, 30, from Phallewal village of Ludhiana. He was the family’s old driver and had also stolen wallets, jewellery and other valuables from the house and fled after committing the double murder in broad daylight.

Strong circumstantial evidence

“It is clear that the prosecution has been able to prove on record the complete chain of events, which only points towards the guilt of the accused. Dr Sarita Aggarwal and Pushpawati Aggarwal were intentionally killed in a gruesome manner by causing multiple injuries using sharp weapon as well as by hammer on January 29, 2016. The medical evidence in corroboration of the same in this regard has been proved on record by the prosecution. The articles which were taken away by the accused and in the possession of the deceased like purse containing ATM card of ICICI Bank, a black and brown coloured purse further containing two small purses, the passport of deceased Sarita Aggarwal, two gold bangles studded with stones and broken knife used as weapon of offence along with blood-stained clothes of the accused, were got recovered by the accused. Furthermore, the identity of said articles has been proved, the motive for causing the murder has also been proved by the prosecution. The hair strands, which were in the hand of deceased Sarita Aggarwal, matched with that of the accused. The circumstantial evidence led on record by the prosecution is certainly liable to be believed, as it forms a complete chain of events. The scientific evidence led by the prosecution is of conclusive nature. The chain of events is so complete that no conclusion other than the guilt of the accused is possible in the case in hand,” said the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Does not fall in rarest of rare category’

The court said it is well settled that the death sentence is to be awarded in those cases only which fall within the category of “rarest of rare cases”. “The murders were committed in this case in a very brutal and inhuman fashion. The two deceased women were helpless and attacked in a gruesome manner, but that alone cannot justify infliction of death punishment. Ours being a civilised society, a tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye ought not be the criterion. As such, this court is of the view that this case does not fall in the category of “rarest of rare cases” to impose death penalty,” said the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}