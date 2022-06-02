2017 case: Ferozepur court grants interim bail to Majithia

A court of the district and sessions judge, Ferozepur, on Wednesday granted interim bail to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case registered against him at the Makhu police station on December 8, 2017. The case was registered against Majithia under Sections 341, 283, 431, 188 and 149 of the IPC and Section 8-B of the National Highways Act, 1956, while its challan was also presented in the court of the Judicial Magistrate, Ist Class (JMIC), Zira.

