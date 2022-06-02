Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2017 case: Ferozepur court grants interim bail to Majithia
chandigarh news

2017 case: Ferozepur court grants interim bail to Majithia

In a case registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia at Makhu police station in December 8, 2017, a court of the district and sessions judge, Ferozepur, granted interim bail to him
A court of the district and sessions judge, Ferozepur, on Wednesday granted interim bail to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case registered against him at the Makhu police station on December 8, 2017 (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A court of the district and sessions judge, Ferozepur, on Wednesday granted interim bail to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case registered against him at the Makhu police station on December 8, 2017. The case was registered against Majithia under Sections 341, 283, 431, 188 and 149 of the IPC and Section 8-B of the National Highways Act, 1956, while its challan was also presented in the court of the Judicial Magistrate, Ist Class (JMIC), Zira.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP