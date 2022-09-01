2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Sukhvir Singh, a truck driver residing in Manimajra, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal alias Bhoomla and his group. He later found out that the group had called his brother there for a talk.
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018.
The convicts have been identified as Kamal, 28, and Gaurav, 29.
The victim’s brother’s testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt.
When Sukhvir stopped to see what was going on, he saw Gaurav alias Kalu coming on a bike. Within a matter of seconds, Kamal grasped the victim while Gaurav slit his throat with a knife.
Seeing this, Sukhvir raised the alarm following which the group fled.
Baldev was rushed to Post Graduate Medical Institute of Medical Education and Research but he succumbed to his injuries.
A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Manimajra police station on May 21, 2018.
Counsel of the complainant, advocate Terminder Singh had argued that the eyewitness had narrated the entire sequence of events correctly and he withstood cross-examination. Also, the DNA report proved the case against accused persons.
The court of additional district and sessions judge convicted the duo and awarded them life imprisonment. The detailed order is awaited.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
