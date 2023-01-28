Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2019 case: Four get life term for minor’s rape in Rohtak

2019 case: Four get life term for minor’s rape in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Additional district and sessions judge Naresh Kumar convicted Dharambir alias Monu of Jhajjar, Sagar of Rohtak, Santosh of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh resident Rahul alias Chinu for the rape of a minor in Rohtak in 2019

The minor, then aged eight, had been raped by four men, one of whom was known to her father. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The minor, then aged eight, had been raped by four men, one of whom was known to her father. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A local court in Rohtak sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl four years ago. The court also slapped a fine of 8,000 on each of them.

Additional district and sessions judge Naresh Kumar convicted Dharambir alias Monu of Jhajjar, Sagar of Rohtak, Santosh of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh resident Rahul alias Chinu.

According to government railway police, the girl’s father had lodged a complaint on January 31, 2019.

“The girl’s father said his wife had expired and he worked as a daily labourer. On the fateful day, when he returned home from work, his daughter was missing. When he went to look for her, he found her profusely bleeding in a room near the railway yard in Rohtak. Four men, one of whom was known to the complainant, had raped the girl and left her there,” an official of government railway police, Rohtak said.

The girl was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. According to officials, the accused took the girl on the pretext of buying her some eatables and raped her.

The case was registered under Section 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out