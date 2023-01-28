2019 case: Four get life term for minor’s rape in Rohtak

A local court in Rohtak sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl four years ago. The court also slapped a fine of ₹8,000 on each of them.

Additional district and sessions judge Naresh Kumar convicted Dharambir alias Monu of Jhajjar, Sagar of Rohtak, Santosh of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh resident Rahul alias Chinu.

According to government railway police, the girl’s father had lodged a complaint on January 31, 2019.

“The girl’s father said his wife had expired and he worked as a daily labourer. On the fateful day, when he returned home from work, his daughter was missing. When he went to look for her, he found her profusely bleeding in a room near the railway yard in Rohtak. Four men, one of whom was known to the complainant, had raped the girl and left her there,” an official of government railway police, Rohtak said.

The girl was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. According to officials, the accused took the girl on the pretext of buying her some eatables and raped her.

The case was registered under Section 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.