2020 rioting, assault case: Court seeks reply from UT police on AAP MLA’s anticipatory bail plea

AAP Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur has moved an anticipatory bail plea in a 2020 rioting and assault case. The court of additional district judge has sought a response from the UT police on October 7.

It was on September 30, 2022, that a non-bailable warrant was issued by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) against Kaur after she had failed to appear before the court in the two-year-old case.

The matter was taken up in the court of Dr Rajneesh on Monday. The next hearing for the purpose of notice and record will be held on October 7.

The MLA was an accused in an FIR registered at the Sector 3 police station on January 10, 2020, under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A woman constable had complained that she along with three other cops had been hurt after stones were pelted in a protest held by the party when they protested outside the MLA Hostel in Sector 4 and tried to gherao the residence of the then Punjab chief minister.