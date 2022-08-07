2020 rioting case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in court, collects challan
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in the district court, Chandigarh, to collect a copy of a challan in a 2020 case of rioting.
During the previous hearing on March 23, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh had directed the counsels of Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke to produce them in the court.
On Saturday, the CM with former advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu appeared in the court and received the copy of the challan.
The case dates back to January 10, 2020 when an FIR was registered under Sections 147, 149, 332, 353 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh.
The case was registered on the complaint of lady constable Manpreet Kaur, 30, who was posted at Sector 3 police station. On the day, Kaur was posted at the gate of MLA Hostel in Sector 4 as Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit was to hold a rally.
“At around 1 pm, the party members in large numbers gathered at a ground outside the hostel. At least 10 leaders led the agitation of 750 to 800 protestors. They marched towards the exit gate while raising slogans against Punjab government (then led by Congress) and to gherao the CM house,” Kaur mentioned in the FIR.
She said that barricading was done and all senior officers were present. They asked them to stop at the gate as no permission was given by DM Chandigarh.
Except rally ground, Section 144 CrPC was imposed and not more than five persons were allowed to gather.
They were told that three to four of them can come forward and can take the letter to the CM house.
“But they started marching forward and got into a scuffle with police, following water cannons were used but they started pelting stones. Four officers suffered injuries,” the police mentioned in the challan.
The case was registered against Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Mastee Baldev Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Manjit Singh Bilaspuri, Aman Arora, Jai Singh Rodhi, Sarabjit Kaur Manuka.
In July last year, the police had filed challan under sections 147, 149, 332, 353 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 3 police station.
-
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
-
Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations. On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.
-
Faridkot jail official caught with heroin, smart phone
An assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern jail was arrested with 78gm heroin and a smart phone on Saturday, exposing chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items. Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.
-
Delhi LG Saxena suspends 11 excise officials for ‘lapses’ in city liquor policy
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension against 11 officers of the Delhi excise department for “serious lapses” in the implementation of the city's 2021-22 excise policy, said officials aware of the matter. The 11 include IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, who was the city's excise commissioner at the time, and incumbent deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari. Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment on the suspensions.
-
Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. This is Shinde's seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30. Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog's governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics