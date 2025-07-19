Search
2022 Para Asian Games: Haryana releases pending cash awards of 32 crore for medal winners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 07:36 am IST

The minister said that the medal winners from Haryana who had participated in the 4th Para Asian Games 2022 had requested the release of their cash awards.

Haryana government has released the cash awards to the tune of about 32 crore to Para Asian Games- 2022 medal winners of the state, minister of state for sports, Gaurav Gautam, said on Friday and reiterated that the government is committed to provide better sports facilities to the players and cash awards to boost their morale.

Haryana minister of state for sports, Gaurav Gautam (Sourced)

The minister said that the medal winners from Haryana who had participated in the 4th Para Asian Games 2022 had requested the release of their cash awards. He said the state government has released about 20 crore for 13 athletes from various districts and 12 crore for four more athletes. As per the state’s policy, gold medal winners are awarded 3 crore, silver medal winners receive 1.5 crore, and bronze medalists are given 75 lakh.

The sports minister said that the state government has formulated a sports policy, which is now helping Haryana’s athletes achieve continued success at global levels. Other states across India are also adopting Haryana’s sports policy as a model.”The para-athletes are a true source of inspiration for the youth. The Haryana government is committed to not only providing financial support to athletes but also covering their medical expenses in case of injuries during sports activities. To nurture young talent, the state has set up 1,500 sports nurseries, where children are training regularly and winning medals,” Gautam said.

The sports minister said that the Haryana Khel Mahakumbh, which was earlier scheduled to be held from July 28 to 30, 2025, will now be held in August due to the CET and HTET exams and to ensure that the candidates and players do not face any inconvenience.

