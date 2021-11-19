Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2022 Punjab elections: 26 lakh voters to decide the fate of 14 constituencies in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

2022 Punjab elections: 26 lakh voters to decide the fate of 14 constituencies in Ludhiana

Fourteen lakh male and 12 lakh females voters will decide the fate of the contestants in 14 constituencies of Ludhiana in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections
A meeting underway between Chander Gaind, division commissioner, Patiala; Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and electoral registration officers on Thursday regarding the 2022 Punjab elections.
A meeting underway between Chander Gaind, division commissioner, Patiala; Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and electoral registration officers on Thursday regarding the 2022 Punjab elections.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fourteen lakh male and 12 lakh females voters will decide the fate of the contestants in 14 constituencies of Ludhiana in the 2022 assembly polls.

In view of the ongoing preparations for the elections, Chander Gaind, division commissioner, Patiala, conducted a meeting with Ludhiana district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner (urban development) Sandeep Kumar, joint municipal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur and electoral registration officers (EROs) were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, Gaind directed that the district election management plan be prepared immediately.

Sharma informed the divisional commissioner that the total electorate in Ludhiana district is around 26.10 lakh currently, out of which 12,14,751 are female, 13,95,249 are male and 121 are third-gender voters. New votes are being made for the remaining citizens or adults between the ages of 18 to 19, Divyangajans and third gender citizens.

Chandra Gaind said that as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India and instructions of the chief electoral officer of Punjab, everyone who has attained the age of 18 should be registered as a voter, for which special campaign will be organised soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out