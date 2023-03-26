Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2024 Lok Sabha polls: No decision on contesting polls with or without JJP, says Haryana BJP chief

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 26, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Interacting with reporters in Hisar after taking part in the ‘Shakti Kendra Sangam’, Haryana BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar said the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are busy in their preparations for next year’s polls

Haryana BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Saturday said the party was working to win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, and their party workers are geared up for the next year’s Parliamentary polls.

Representational image. (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters in Hisar after taking part in the ‘Shakti Kendra Sangam’, Dhankar said the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are busy in their preparations for next year’s polls.

“We are saying that the BJP will once again clinch all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana, whereas the JJP leaders are asking the public to remove the deputy tag from Dushyant Chautala’s name and elect him as chief minister. The decision to contest in alliance with JJP or without them will be announced at the right time,” Dhankar added.

A day earlier, JJP had also held a meeting of its senior leaders in Gurugram, where they had also discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

