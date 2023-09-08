Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Surabhi Malik on Friday conducted a special meeting with representatives from all recognised political parties to discuss rationalisation of polling stations in the district for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in line with the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

2024 LS polls: DC Malik holds special meeting on rationalisation of polling stations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik informed the participants about the instructions received from the chief electoral officer, Punjab, regarding the rationalisation of polling stations.

According to these instructions, all voter registration officers in Ludhiana district have carried out necessary changes to align with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Each electoral registration officer has made changes to the polling stations in their respective assembly constituencies.

During the rationalisation process, it was observed that there are a total of 125 polling stations in 14 assembly constituencies of Ludhiana district where the buildings remain the same, but the names of the polling stations have been upgraded.

Malik explained that as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI)instructions, booths from polling stations with less than 1,500 votes were merged with other polling stations in the 14 assembly constituencies of Ludhiana district. As a result, the total number of polling stations now stands at 2,919.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She highlighted that claims and objections were received from October 17 to November 30 for the special cursory correction of the photo voter list based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2024. The final publication of the voter list will be made on January 5, 2024.

Additionally, special camps will be conducted by the ECI on October 21-22 and November 18-19 in all assembly constituencies in Punjab.

Malik appealed to all the participants, emphasising the importance of maximum voter turnout from eligible youth, particularly those who have passed 12th standard. She encouraged them to become active participants in strengthening India’s democracy.

She appealed to all political parties to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) for each polling station, as instructed by the ECI. She requested that the list of appointed BLAs be sent to her office, reminding everyone that recognised political parties or individuals cannot submit the form directly at the block level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON