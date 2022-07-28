Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2024 LS polls: Punjab BJP holds 3-day training workshop

As part of efforts to expand party base in Punjab for the 2024 LS polls, it is for the first time that the BJP is organising such an event in the south Malwa region
Published on Jul 28, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

: Aimed at strengthening its political base in Punjab ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held a three-day training workshop in Bathinda on Wednesday.

It is for the first time that the party is organising such an event in the south Malwa region where the senior functionaries of the district units and the state executive were invited.

BJP national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam and central political training committee member Shiv Shakti were among about 150 activists attending the programme being organised at a city hotel.

Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma said the state is a political priority and the electorate has high hopes from the party as well. There is a need to build the party at the booth level before the next general elections.

State general secretary Subhash Sharma said the party is working in a coordinated manner to win the confidence of Punjabis.

“The party has a presence in various constituencies and the training programme will give a direction to the party and the leaders,” he said.

