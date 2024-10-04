2.03 crore voters set to exercise franchise in Haryana tomorrow

Haryana chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal on Friday said more than 2.03 crore voters in the state are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 15th Haryana legislative assembly elections on Saturday. Polling staff carrying EVM machines from the distribution centre at Government College, Panchkula, on Friday for the assembly elections to be held on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Polling will begin at 20,632 booths at 7am and end at 6pm. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are in the fray for the 90 assembly seats. Among the candidates, 464 are Independents.

Agarwal said of the of 2,03,54,350 voters, 1,07,75,957 are men, 95,77,926 are women, and 467 are third gender. There are 5,24,514 young voters aged 18 to 19 years, and 1,49,142 voters with disabilities, of which 93,545 are men, 55,591 women, and six are third gender.

He said there are 2,31,093 voters above the age of 85 years, comprising 89,940 men and 1,41,153 women.

Additionally, there are 8,821 voters aged over 100, including 3,283 men and 5,538 women. The total number of service voters are 1,09,217, with 1,04,426 men and 4,791 women.

The high-stakes campaigning for the single-phase polling in the Haryana assembly elections concluded on Thursday evening.

The BJP is hoping for a hat-trick, while the Congress is eyeing a comeback after a decade-long hiatus.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as allies Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The results will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.