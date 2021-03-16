20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive

During the mega Covid vaccination drive held across Haryana on Monday, the Ambala health department inoculated 20,544 residents across the district, the highest in the state, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said. The Haryana health department had set a target of 10,000 doses to be administered in Ambala.

“The drive took place at 156 centres in the district and we achieved the first position in Haryana by a margin of more than 8,000,” Dr Singh said.

At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to take the jab and announcements were made at religious places to spread awareness about the drive .

As per the figures shared by the civil surgeon’s office, maximum turnout was recorded at the community health centres in Chourmastpur (4,316), Mullana (3,950) and Shahazadpur (3,476), all in rural belts.

Dr Bela Sharma, district immunisation officer, said that mass messaging through announcements and personal checking at all major centres by Dr Singh also helped in mobilisation.