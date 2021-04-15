Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 208 new Covid cases, one death due to virus in Ladakh
chandigarh news

208 new Covid cases, one death due to virus in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh has a total number of 1,051 active cases of Covid-19 with 985 registered in Leh district and 66 in Kargil district
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Nasopharyngeal samples being collected for the Covid-19 test. The UT of Ladakh has a total number of 1,051 active cases as on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

The Union Territory of Ladakh has a total number of 1,051 active cases of Covid-19 with 985 registered in Leh district and 66 in Kargil district.

A release issued by the directorate of health services in Ladakh said that 208 new cases were reported on Wednesday itself.

Also read: India’s single-day spike went from 1 lakh to over 2 lakh in just 10 days

The chief medical officer of Leh reported one Covid death on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection to 132. These comprise 88 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Seven Covid patients were discharged on Wednesday.

As many as 2,043 passengers were screened at the Leh airport and 99 passengers, including drivers and helpers of trucks and light motor vehicles, were screened at the Khaltsi checkpost on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP