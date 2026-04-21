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20-year jail for man who raped 14-year-old in Panchkula

The Panchkula court stated that the fine of ₹50,000 imposed under the POCSO Act, upon realisation, shall be paid to the victim as per the provisions of Section 4(3) of the Act

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Over four years after he raped a 14-year-old girl in Panchkula, a 30-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special POCSO court in Panchkula on Monday.

The convict, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Panchkula at the time of the crime. (HT Photo)

Deputy district attorney Sukhwinder Kaur said the minor girl narrated the entire incident during her testimony. Her statement was found consistent with her previous statements recorded before the police and the court under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), leading to the conviction.

A native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, the accused was found guilty under Section 4 (2) (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also awarded him two-year jail under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Both sentences will run concurrently. Fines of 50,000 and 2,000 for the two offences were also slapped on the convict.

In its order, the court stated that the 50,000 fine will be paid to the victim as per the POCSO Act provisions.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 20-year jail for man who raped 14-year-old in Panchkula
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 20-year jail for man who raped 14-year-old in Panchkula
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