20-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting toddler

The Sonepat police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old Bachelor of Arts (second-year) student for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-a -half-year-old girl in a village in the district on Friday. Gohana DCP Bharti Dabas, said that a team of the forensic science laboratory had visited the crime spot and collected blood samples. (HT File)

In his complaint to Mohana police station in Sonepat, the girl’s father said that his daughter had gone to play in the street outside the house and when she returned, there were blood stains on her leg.

“When her mother gave her a bath and cleaned the blood stains on leg, she found the girl’s private part was bleeding. We rushed her to a community health centre in our village, from where she was referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat, where she is undergoing treatment,” he added.

“We have arrested a 20-year-old accused, who is a member of the victim’s extended family. The girl used to go to the accused’s house everyday to play. The accused confessed to his crime. A case has been registered under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act against the accused at Mohana police station,” the DCP added.