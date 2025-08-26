20-year-old beaten to death over land dispute in Mohali

A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by his relatives over a land dispute in Gobindgarh village, Sohana police said on Sunday. Police officials confirmed that the accused are related to the victim and that the assault stemmed from a financial dispute. (iStock)

The victim, identified as Akash, was attacked on Saturday night and shifted to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Police said they were called immediately after the incident, and a team reached the spot to rush him to hospital.

The victim’s wife, Harpreet Kaur, alleged that her husband was attacked by his own relatives, said she had gone with her sister to their house to collect clothes when her husband also arrived. “A small fight started over parking, and during the quarrel they even tore my sister’s clothes. The fight then escalated, and my husband was attacked. The whole incident happened in front of my eyes,” she said.We were living on rent. On the night of August 23, my husband’s relative , along with other family members, beat him to death over a piece of land. I requested them to let him go, but they attacked him with sharp weapons and sticks,” she said.

Police officials confirmed that the accused are related to the victim and that the assault stemmed from a financial dispute. SHO Sohana Amandeep Singh said, “There was prior rivalry between the families. The accused are his relatives, they’re absconding.They are yet to be arrested.”

A case has been registered a case under Sections 103(1), 190, and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and his accomplices. Investigators said the accused fled the spot before police arrived, and raids are underway at multiple locations to nab them.

Officials said further investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused.