Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 20-yr-old sentenced to life for raping minor

Ludhiana: 20-yr-old sentenced to life for raping minor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The court of additional district and sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1.10 lakh on the convict, Kamaljit Singh alias Vishal, resident of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur

A fast-track court here on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The court also ordered that out of the fine imposed against the convict, a sum of 1 lakh shall be paid as compensation to the victim. (Shutterstock)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh also imposed a fine of 1.10 lakh on the convict, Kamaljit Singh alias Vishal, resident of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur.

The court also ordered that out of the fine imposed against the convict, a sum of 1 lakh shall be paid as compensation to the victim.

The case, filed under the section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), along with sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered by Jamalpur police On March 5, 2021.

On March 12, 2021, the Jamalpur police nabbed the accused on Chandigarh Road and a case was registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
life imprisonment rape compensation pocso
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP