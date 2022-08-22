20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh road rage incident

In the second murder in Chandigarh in as many days, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four men amid a road rage tussle on the Sector 17/22 dividing road on Sunday morning.

The victim, Sagar, lived in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, and worked at a factory.

Acting swiftly, a crime branch team arrested all four accused within five hours. They were identified as Monu Jaiswal, 22, his brother Sonu Jaiswal, 24, and Kshitij, alias Cherry, 22, all residents of Hallomajra, and Suraj, alias Ambo, 22, a resident of Ram Darbar. Their car was also recovered.

According to police, Sagar and his two friends Vishal and Nitish were out for a birthday celebration on Saturday night.

Around 5.45 am on Sunday, they were on their way from the Sector-17 ISBT Chowk to the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium Chowk in a Hyundai i10 car.

As they reached near Hotel Jullundur, Sector 22, they ran into a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R moving on the wrong side of the road and stopped their car. A spat broke out between the youths in both cars and a scuffle soon ensued, said police.

Amid the melee, the four men in the Wagon R attacked Sagar and his two friends with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, before fleeing in their car.

Police rushed the three friends to PGIMER, where Sagar died due to injuries on the chest and back. Vishal was admitted to the trauma centre for injuries on the hands.

Police teams were formed and raids were conducted in Banur, Kharar and Ram Darbar, and all accused were nabbed within five hours.

Investigators said after the incident, Monu, Sonu and Kshitij went to purchase beer, while Suraj returned home. Monu is currently preparing for IELTS and Sonu is a cab driver, while Suraj works as a courier boy.

They said the accused were not known to the victims and the stabbing was the result of road rage.

While the accused were earlier booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR after Sagar’s death.

Double-murder convict who stabbed niece to death remains on the run

Meanwhile, police have yet to arrest the double-murder convict who stabbed his 22-year-old niece to death in Sector 41 on Saturday morning. The victim, Anjali Malik, a student of Panjab University, and was stabbed by her maternal uncle, Satbir Singh, of Jhajjar, Haryana, over her interactions with boys.

Singh was convicted in 2011 for murdering his wife and mother-in-law in 2007. He was released on parole in 2014, but didn’t return to jail on time, after which he was declared a proclaimed offender.

