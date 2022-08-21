Chandigarh shocker: Double-murder convict stabs niece to death for talking to boys
Jhajjar native stabbed 22-year-old Panjab University student in the neck and chest after chastising her early in the morning at her house in Sector 41, Chandigarh
A double-murder convict stabbed his 22-year-old niece to death in front of her mother at their Sector-41 house on Saturday morning.
The accused, Satbir Singh, hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana, was visiting his sister after eight years and had been objecting to his niece’s interaction with boys, which was a cause of frequent arguments, said police.
The victim, identified as Anjali Malik, was a student of Panjab University and preparing for competitive exams. She lived in a government house with her widowed mother Nirmala and brother Deepak Malik.
According to Nirmala, around 5.15 am on Saturday, her brother Satbir again started chiding Anjali for talking to boys. Amid the argument, he pulled Anjali and her into a room and bolted it from the inside, while her son Deepak was asleep in another room.
Inside the room, Nirmala said, Satbir continued to berate Anjali and in a fit of rage, pulled out a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Anjali in the chest and neck.
As she tried to save her daughter, Satbir thrashed her as well and threatened to kill her if she intervened, the distraught mother alleged.
Hearing the mother-daughter duo’s cries, Deepak broke open the bolted room, injuring himself in the process.
The police were alerted and a severely injured Anjali was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16. But she was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Satbir fled from the house.
On Nirmala’s statement, police booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station.
Police said Anjali’s father worked at the office of Haryana Accountant General in Chandigarh. He had died last year in an accident while on duty, after which the house was allotted to her mother.
Was convicted of murdering wife, mother-in-law in 2007
According to police, Satbir came to visit his sister in Chandigarh on August 18 and had been admonishing Anjali for talking to boys ever since.
They said Satbir was convicted in 2011 for murdering his wife, Sushma Devi, and mother-in-law Kamla Devi in 2007. He was released on parole in 2014, but didn’t return to jail on time, following which a court declared him a proclaimed offender.
