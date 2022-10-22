21 junior draftsmen receive recruitment letters in Punjab
Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Friday handed over appointment letters to 21 junior draftsman at his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Friday. Conveying Diwali wishes and congratulating the newly inducted employees, Arora exhorted them to work diligently. “These employees are being posted at the station most convenient to them. Meanwhile, Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO handed over appointment letters to 10 junior draftsman (JDM) at the PSPCL Guest House. As many as 93 JDMs and 18 Junior enginers (JE, electrical wing) were given appointment recently. HTC
Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday directed administrative secretaries of all departments to dispose of corruption cases in a time-bound manner. The chief secretary said the government is committed to provide a clean, transparent and corruption-free system to the people of Punjab. He also sought progress reports of cases pending in different departments. HTC
