21 of 37 district BJP chiefs elected, stage set for Punjab president poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday unanimously picked 21 of the 37 district presidents, paving the way for the election of the next state chief. As per the BJP’s constitution, election of at least 50% district presidents is necessary to formally conduct the poll of the state president. (PTI)

The party’s state unit on Tuesday wrote to national organisational secretary BL Santosh for a schedule to elect the next state president.

If all goes as per the party’s plan, present working president Ashwani Sharma will return as the regular state president, replacing Sunil Jakhar, who has already expressed his inability to lead the state unit before the party high command.

Even as 21 district presidents have been elected unanimously, it is learnt that decision on rest of the district chiefs is likely to be delayed.

Among the 21 district chiefs, BJP now has 11 Sikh faces, including seven Jatt Sikhs.

Didar Singh Bhatti has been elected to lead the Fatehgarh Sahib unit, Gurpreet Maluka Bathinda Rural, Harjot Kamal Moga and Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala Amritsar Rural.

Among others elected unanimously are Hardeep Singh Gill from Amritsar Rural-2, Harsimran Singh Walia from Batala, Sarup Chand Singla from Bathinda Urban, Sarabjeet Singh Bath from Ferozepur, Baghel Singh from Gurdaspur, Rajinder Pal Sharma from Jagraon, Bhupinder Singh Cheema from Khanna, Gagandeep Singh Kainth from Ludhiana Rural, Jagat Kathuria from Malerkotla, Goma Ram Punia from Mansa, Rajwinder Singh Lucky from Nawanshahr, Suresh Sharma from Pathankot, Jaspal Singh Gagroli Patiala Rural North, Harmesh Goyal from Patiala Rural South, Vijay Kumar Garg Kuka from Patiala Urban and Daman Thind Bajwa from Sangrur.

Even as the party has repeated seven district chiefs, it has tried to strike a balance between the old and grassroots workers, and those who have joined the BJP by jumping from other parties.