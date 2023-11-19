21-year-old biker killed in hit-and-run at Panchkula

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 19, 2023 08:06 AM IST

According to information, the deceased, Saurabh Thapa, hailed from Nepal, but had been living in Sector 7, Panchkula, with his father and brother for the last six years.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident at the Sector 4/11/12 light point on Thursday.

According to information, the deceased, Saurabh Thapa, hailed from Nepal, but had been living in Sector 7 with his father and brother for the last six years. He worked as a gatekeeper.

His brother Kamal told police that Saurabh had gone to a party at his friend’s house in Maheshpur on his motorcycle.

The next morning, he received a call about his brother being admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after an accident.

On reaching the hospital, Saurabh’s friend informed him that a car bearing a Haryana registration number had hit his motorcycle at the Sector 4/11/12 light point.

Saurabh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

