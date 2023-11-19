21-year-old biker killed in hit-and-run at Panchkula
According to information, the deceased, Saurabh Thapa, hailed from Nepal, but had been living in Sector 7, Panchkula, with his father and brother for the last six years.
A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident at the Sector 4/11/12 light point on Thursday.
According to information, the deceased, Saurabh Thapa, hailed from Nepal, but had been living in Sector 7 with his father and brother for the last six years. He worked as a gatekeeper.
His brother Kamal told police that Saurabh had gone to a party at his friend’s house in Maheshpur on his motorcycle.
The next morning, he received a call about his brother being admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after an accident.
On reaching the hospital, Saurabh’s friend informed him that a car bearing a Haryana registration number had hit his motorcycle at the Sector 4/11/12 light point.
Saurabh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.