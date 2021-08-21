Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21-year-old booked for raping minor girl in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

21-year-old booked for raping minor girl in Ludhiana

An unidentified woman helped the man accused of rape; he had also issued threats to the minor girl’s family
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:22 AM IST
When the minor returned home, the man accused of rape fled the house with the help of an unidentified woman. (Representative Image/HT File)

The Tibba police booked a 21-year-old man for raping a minor in New Bhagwan Nagar on Thursday. An unidentified woman helped him commit the crime.

The accused was identified as Simranjit Singh alias Monu of Goyal Colony. The cops are yet to identify his female accomplice. The FIR was lodged following the statement of the 12-year-old victim’s mother. The complainant stated that the accused barged into their home on August 11 and raped her daughter, who was alone at that time.

When the complainant returned home, the accused fled the house with the help of an unidentified woman. She added that her daughter narrated the whole incident to her. They did not file a complaint with the police immediately as the accused had threatened them over the phone, but on Thursday they decided to lodge an FIR.

The complainant added that earlier, they used to reside in Goyal Colony but had shifted to New Bhagwan Nagar in 2020 because the accused used to harass their daughter.

ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to nab him.

