Chandigarh youth who raped 17-year-old girl jailed for 10 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 03:16 AM IST

The convict, Rohit, was booked on the complaint of the 17-year-old girl, who lives in his neighbourhood with her family

A 21-year-old Chandigarh resident, who raped his minor neighbour in March 2020, has been awarded 10-year jail by a special POCSO court.

The victim told the Chandigarh Police that on March 8, 2020, she went to the roof of her house for some chores, when Rohit came there and raped her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Rohit, was booked on the complaint of the 17-year-old girl, who lives in his neighbourhood with her family.

She has studied till Class 9 from a government school in Chandigarh and then left her studies.

She told the police that on March 8, 2020, she went to the roof of her house for some chores, when Rohit came there and raped her.

As she raised the alarm, her mother rushed to her aid and in the meantime, Rohit fled from the spot. On her complaint, he was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 26 police station on March 9, 2020. Charges were framed a year later in March 2021.

On Friday, he was awarded 10-year jail and also fined 20,000.

