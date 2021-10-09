21-year-old cook held for molesting British diplomat in Chandigarh

Police’s hunt for the motorcyclist who molested a senior British diplomat in Sector 10 on Wednesday ended on Friday with the arrest of a 21-year-old cook.

The accused, identified as Vishwas, lives in Nayagaon and works as a cook for an online restaurant in Manimajra. His family comprises his parents and two brothers.

He was arrested near the Housing Board light point and identified by the diplomat. Police have also recovered the motorcycle that he was riding when he molested her.

“The accused was arrested through technical assistance and human intelligence network, and the police team’s professional acumen,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

A Class-10 pass-out, Vishwas is facing charges for molesting the envoy while she was on her way to play tennis at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) courts in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

Targeted envoy early morning

In her complaint, the diplomat, who assumed office in February this year, said the incident took place when she left her residence in Sector 9 around 6.30am to walk towards CLTA, opposite DAV College in Sector 10.

She had crossed Jan Marg and was at the roundabout near Hotel Mountview when the man arrived on his motorbike and molested her. “I was walking past the residential houses when a motorcycle came up behind me. The rider hit my back hard with his hand or something. I shouted at him and ran after him, but he sped away,” she had told the police.

Facing up to three years in jail

On the diplomat’s complaint, the accused was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

If proven, Section 354 entails a jail term of up to two years and Section 354-A rigorous imprisonment of up to three years.

“We are grateful to the Chandigarh police force for their professionalism, courtesy and efficiency,” a spokesperson at the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh said.

CCTV camera gave initial clues

Police sources said a CCTV camera installed at a house near the crime scene gave police initial clues about the accused, who was captured around the time the incident took place. With the help of the CCTV footage, the police traced his route and gathered more inputs through human intelligence.

Derived pleasure from touching female walkers

Investigators said the accused was a habitual offender and had confessed that he derived pleasure by touching women, mostly those out for a walk in the morning.

“His work starts early. While going to his workplace in Manimajra from his Nayagaon house around 6am, he would ride his motorcycle through the inner roads of Sectors 8, 9 and 10, besides Sukhna Lake. On the prowl for women walking alone, he would touch their buttocks or chest and speed away,” said a police officer, privy to the matter.

While most victims never approached the police with a complaint, they have dug out another case with his involvement.

Here, he had inappropriately touched a 40-year-old gazetted officer, living in Panchkula. She was cycling towards Sukhna Lake on June 4, 2021, when the accused molested her.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC was registered on her complaint at the Sector 26 police station. She has also identified the accused, said a police official.