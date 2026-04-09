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21-year-old Delhi man drowns in artificial lake in Faridabad

Police have retrieved the body of the man, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Basant village in Delhi, and placed it in the mortuary at Badshah Khan civil hospital

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Press Trust of India, Faridabad
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A 21-year-old man from Delhi drowned while bathing with his friends in an artificial lake in the Sirohi area here, police said on Wednesday.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. (HT Photo for representation)

Police have retrieved the body of the man, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Basant village in Delhi, and placed it in the mortuary at Badshah Khan civil hospital. They have contacted the family of the deceased, he said.

According to police, Abhishek and four friends had arrived at the lake on their bikes at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. While the young men were taking a dip in the lake, Abhishek ventured deep into the water and began drowning.

The youths shouted for help, but Abhishek drowned before any aid could arrive. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. After considerable effort, they pulled the man’s body from the water by late evening. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 21-year-old Delhi man drowns in artificial lake in Faridabad
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 21-year-old Delhi man drowns in artificial lake in Faridabad
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