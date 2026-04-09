21-year-old Delhi man drowns in artificial lake in Faridabad

A 21-year-old man from Delhi drowned while bathing with his friends in an artificial lake in the Sirohi area here, police said on Wednesday.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. (HT Photo for representation)

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Police have retrieved the body of the man, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Basant village in Delhi, and placed it in the mortuary at Badshah Khan civil hospital. They have contacted the family of the deceased, he said.

According to police, Abhishek and four friends had arrived at the lake on their bikes at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday. While the young men were taking a dip in the lake, Abhishek ventured deep into the water and began drowning.

The youths shouted for help, but Abhishek drowned before any aid could arrive. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. After considerable effort, they pulled the man’s body from the water by late evening. He was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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{{^usCountry}} “The deceased was a private company employee. His body has been kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem. His family has been informed,” said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The deceased was a private company employee. His body has been kept in the mortuary for a post-mortem. His family has been informed,” said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Faridabad has several artificial and man-made lakes. Bathing in these lakes, especially those in Death Valley, is strictly prohibited. Visitors are advised to enjoy the scenery in the area but strictly avoid swimming in these treacherous waters. “Yet, people risk their lives,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faridabad has several artificial and man-made lakes. Bathing in these lakes, especially those in Death Valley, is strictly prohibited. Visitors are advised to enjoy the scenery in the area but strictly avoid swimming in these treacherous waters. “Yet, people risk their lives,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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