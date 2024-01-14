close_game
21-year-old ends life in Faridkot, 1 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jan 14, 2024 07:32 AM IST

A man in Faridkot has been booked for abetment to suicide after a 21-year-old woman ended her life. The man had been harassing her by repeatedly calling her.

A man has been booked after a 21-year-old woman ended her life in Faridkot on Saturday. The victim’s mother said that the man, identified as Dilpreet Singh of Bazigar Basti in Faridkot city, had been harassing her daughter by repeatedly calling her. The victim was an employee of an IELTS centre. Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the complaint of the woman’s mother. The body was recovered from the canal near Fide Kalan village in Faridkot.

