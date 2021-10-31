Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21-year-old killed in mishap while crossing road in Kharar
chandigarh news

21-year-old killed in mishap while crossing road in Kharar

While crossing a road in Kharar, a 21-year-old BBA final year student was killed in a mishap; the deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Sangrur
A 21-year-old BBA final year student was killed in a mishap while he was crossing a road in Kharar on Friday. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 21-year-old BBA final year student was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck while he was crossing a road in Kharar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, 21, Sangrur. The truck driver was apprehended by the friends of the deceased from near the Kharar bus stand who later handed him over to the police.

He is a student of CGC, Landran, and was in his BBA final year. Ekum, a friend of the deceased, told the police that he along with his friends Abhishek Sapra, Hanjla and Hardeep stay in rented accommodation on the Landran road.

All four were on their way to Kharar for dinner. At 9.30 pm when they were crossing a road at the Bhuru Chowk, a truck coming from the Banur side ran over his friend Hardeep. He alleged that the driver was smelling of liquor.

Hardeep was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, where he was declared brought dead. The body had been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.

A case was registered under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the driver. He was later granted bail.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP