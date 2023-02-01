22 artists take part in annual workshop, showcase their works

As Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw once said, “You use works of art to see your soul.” And it is art and exchange of ideas at a group show and art workshop being organised by the Unique Society of Artists, Panchkula in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) that is helping young artists from the tricity region to look within.

Twenty-two artists from the region are taking part in this art workshop and each has two of their works on display, says CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra.

Chandigarh MC’s Anindita Mishra was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the workshop that is on at the Sector-17 Underpass till February 8 from 11am to 5pm.

Unique Society of Artists’ Rajesh Siwach says the show will also include live paintings by the participants on February 4 and 5 (weekend).

Siwach says that the aim of the annual show is to promote art and bring non-professional and professional artists on one platform.

The free flow of ideas at such events is what leads to the creation of art, he adds.

“The participants come from all walks of life. Some are trained artists while others are homemakers, lawyers, etc who have a knack for art and want to hone their skills,” he says.

The participants will receive certification during the closing ceremony, Malhotra informed.

