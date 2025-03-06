Menu Explore
22 truck drivers fined in Yamunanagar for illegal mining, overloading

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2025 06:28 AM IST

A government spokesperson said the HSEB has launched a drive against illegal mining in the state as per the directions of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Stating that strict action is being taken against drivers involved in illegal mining and overloading, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEB) on Wednesday said that 22 truck drivers were issued challans in Yamunanagar district in the last 24 hours.

In January 2025, as many as 238 cases were registered against those involved in illegal mining and overloading in Yamunanagar and 136 accused were arrested. (HT File/Representational image)
In January 2025, as many as 238 cases were registered against those involved in illegal mining and overloading in Yamunanagar and 136 accused were arrested. (HT File/Representational image)

"In January 2025, as many as 238 cases were registered by the Bureau against those involved in illegal mining and overloading and 136 accused were arrested," the spokesperson said.

“In January 2025, as many as 238 cases were registered by the Bureau against those involved in illegal mining and overloading and 136 accused were arrested,” the spokesperson said.

“During this period, a fine of 1.28 crore was imposed on illegal mining land mafias, out of which 64 lakh was recovered in January 2025.”

The spokesperson said that the campaign against illegal miners will continue in future also.

