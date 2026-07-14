₹2,200 cr ADB-funded project to ease Shimla’s traffic through new tunnels

To improve the traffic system in Shimla, alternative roads, flyovers, and tunnels will be constructed at a cost of ₹2,200 crore and the project will be funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The proposed projects comprise a tunnel from the IGMC Junction to the IPH pump house near St Bede’s College, and a second tunnel from the HP PWD Huts (near the Himfed petrol pump) to Nigam Vihar (below the post office). (File)

This information was shared during the first stakeholder consultation meeting organised by the Himachal Pradesh Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HPRIDCL) at Shimla regarding two significant proposed tunnel construction projects in Shimla city.

The STRIDe (Sustainable Transport, Resilience and Integrated Development in Himachal Pradesh) project, funded by the ADB, aims to relieve Shimla from the long-standing issue of traffic congestion.

The proposed projects comprise a tunnel from the IGMC Junction to the IPH pump house near St Bede’s College, and a second tunnel from the HP PWD Huts (near the Himfed petrol pump) to Nigam Vihar (below the post office).

Under the IGMC tunnel project, the construction of two tunnels—spanning approximately 1.45 kilometers in total length (comprising sections of 910 meters and 540 meters)—is proposed. These tunnels will directly connect IGMC to Chhota Shimla and Chhota Shimla to Sanjauli. This will eliminate the need for vehicles to pass through the secretariat area and provide a high-capacity alternative route along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Traffic studies conducted as part of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) indicate that upon the project’s completion by 2032, traffic volume is expected to decrease by approximately 27% on the IGMC Junction–Sanjauli Chowk route and by about 36% on the Navbahar–Sanjauli Chowk route.

Speaking at the meeting, local MLA Harish Janartha emphasised the need to work towards connecting the area from Toland to the highway via the proposed IGMC tunnel. He stated, “It is mandatory for this single tunnel to provide connectivity to both IGMC and the four-lane highway; otherwise, the tunnel proposal would not be accepted. Traffic congestion can only be alleviated if this connectivity is achieved. There is no benefit to constructing the tunnel if it fails to reduce traffic or shorten travel distances.” He urged the HPRIDCL team to expedite the study on connecting the tunnel to the four-lane highway to assess its feasibility.

Vidhan Sabha Flyover to be Completed by December 2026

The flyover currently under construction near the Vidhan Sabha is scheduled for completion by December 2026. Construction work is progressing rapidly, and the project is set to be inaugurated in December. Its completion will provide significant relief from traffic congestion.

Proposed cable-stayed bridge from railway parking to Hotel Holiday Home

A cable-stayed bridge to connect the railway parking area to Hotel Holiday Home. In this type of bridge, the main road deck is supported by strong steel cables extending from tall pylons. Each cable connects directly to the pylon, ensuring an even distribution of the load across the bridge and reducing the need for additional intermediate support pillars.