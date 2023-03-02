2.25% stamp duty, fee exemption in Punjab for registrations till March end:Minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2023 09:07 PM IST

The Punjab government has decided to grant an exemption of 2.25% in stamp duty and fees to those registering their property/land by March 31.

The Punjab government has decided to grant an exemption of 2.25% in stamp duty and fees to those registering their property/land by March 31. Announcing this, revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said that the stamp duty and fees have been reduced by 2.25% from March 1 to March 31. “ Those opting for registration of land will now be exempted from 1% additional stamp duty, 1% PIDB fees and 0.25 % special fees. A notification in this regard has been issued by the state government,” he said in a statement.

The minister said that 40% more revenue has come into the treasury from land and property registries during February 2023 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. “From February 1 to February 28, 2023, an income of 338.99 crore has come to the treasury under stamp and registration as against 241.62 crore during the corresponding month of 2022,” he said.

The state has earned 3499.94 crore between April 2022 and February 2023, which is 19% more than 2929.74 crore collect led during the corresponding period of previous year.

Divulging further details, Jimpa said that from April 2022 to February 2023, a total of 19% more income has been recorded in the treasury of the Punjab government as compared to the previous year.

