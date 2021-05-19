2.28 lakh new Covid cases, 2.52 lakh recoveries in Haryana in May

Twenty-two patients in Karnal district battling with Covid-19 were among the 153 fatalities recorded in Haryana on Wednesday, pushing the fatality rate to 0.99% and death toll to 7,076, according to the health bulletin.

The caseload of daily fresh cases continued registering improvement as 6,818 new cases were recorded despite 69,780 samples taken in last 24 hours across state.

The positivity rate on Wednesday was 11.27% and the cumulative positivity rate 8.50%.

Another bright spot of the fight against the virus was more people recovering from the infection than the fresh cases as on Wednesday 11,821 people recovering against 6,818 new cases.

On Tuesday, Haryana recorded 7,774 fresh cases, 124 fatalities and 14,897 recoveries.

This month, total recoveries have outnumbered the new cases. For instance, in last 19 days, the state recorded 2,28,529 new cases and 2,52,473 recoveries.

The recovery began outnumbering new cases significantly in the past one week. The recovery rate has risen to 89.14% from 79.14% on April 30 and 78.70% on May 1.

Fatalities took place in every district on Wednesday with Karnal recording 22 deaths, Gurugram 15, Hisar 14, Panipat 10, Faridabad and Ambala nine each, Bhiwani eight, Rohtak, Jind and Kaithal seven each, Sonepat and Yamunanagar six each, Rewari and Fatehabad five each, Panchkula and Sirsa four each, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Nuh three each, Mahendergarh, Palwal and Charkhi Dadri two each.

The active cases till Wednesday stood at 70,758 while positive cases in home isolation came down to 63,052.

Among the fresh cases Gurugram recorded 1,161 cases, Faridabad 435, Sonepat 492, Hisar 565, Ambala 199, Karnal 270, Panipat 407, Rohtak 326, Rewari 283, Panchkula 378, Kurukshetra 145, Yamunanagar 278, Sirsa 249, Mahendergarh 375, Bhiwani 115, Jhajjar 274, Palwal 153, Fatehabad 227, Kaithal 82, Jind 238, Nuh 46 and Charkhi Dadri 120.