Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

22-year-old booked after teen ends life in Faridkot

Teen’s mother alleged that the accused, Karan Sharma of Faridkot, was trying to get her son addicted to drugs
The body of Faridkot teen was handed over the family after post-mortem. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

A 15-year-old Class-10 student ended his life at his residence in Faridkot on Tuesday.

Police have booked a 22-year-old man for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the teen’s mother. She alleged that the accused, Karan Sharma of Faridkot, was trying to get her son addicted to drugs. She added that she did not know how the two came in contact.

“My son had been upset over the last few days. When I asked him, he said that Karan had threatened him and also beat him up,” said the complainant.

Investigating officer Swaran Singh said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Faridkot city police station. The body was handed over the family after post-mortem, she added.

