Military Engineer Services worker ends life at army camp in Samba

A 22-year-old civilian worker allegedly died by suicide inside an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba on Sunday, said officials.

Sunil Kumar of Batala area in Gurdaspur was found dead inside his room in the camp at Bari Brahmana, said officials.

They said Kumar, who was posted at Military Engineer Services (MES) power station, had apparently taken the extreme step during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

However, the reason behind suicide was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem and also started inquest proceedings.