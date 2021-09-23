Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
22-year-old student dies by suicide at IISER Mohali
22-year-old student dies by suicide at IISER Mohali

The IISER student who committed suicide was a native of Uttar Pradesh and was suffering from depression and was taking medicines to treat it
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:33 PM IST
In his suicide note, the IISER student stated that no one should be blamed for his death by suicide and that though he was studying hard, he was unable to get 90% marks.

A 22-year-old student of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Sector 81, Mohali, died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of his hostel on Wednesday night.

The student’s body was found by a security guard on Thursday morning at 6.15am, the police said.

Station house officer (SHO), Sohana, Bhagwant Singh said, “The student jumped from the eighth floor of his hostel located on IISER premises. He left a one-page suicide note stating that no one should be blamed for his death and that though he was studying hard, he was unable to get 90% marks and was only getting 80% marks.”

Singh said, “He was a native of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and came to the hostel on September 22 at around 12 noon from home after a gap of nearly 18 months. We have informed his parents and his body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Mohali. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

The SHO added that the student was suffering from depression and was taking medicines for it as well.

