Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

22-year-old woman raped in Jhajjar

ByAsian News International, Jhajjar
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 05:42 am IST

According to police, the bike-borne accused snatched her phone and in an attempt to get her phone back, she ran behind, and then the accused allegedly pinned her down and raped her.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped while she was on her way to meet her husband in a factory in Rohad village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.
The police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the bike-borne accused snatched her phone and in an attempt to get her phone back, she ran behind, and then the accused allegedly pinned her down and raped her.

Speaking with ANI, police commissioner of Jhajjar, Rajshree Singh said, “The lady is 22 years old. She has said that three boys came and took away her mobile. She ran after the motorcycle. Then, two men caught her, and she was raped by the third man. She is not able to say anything more than that.”

The police have registered an FIR under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 22-year-old woman raped in Jhajjar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On