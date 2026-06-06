22-year-old youth shot dead amid police raid at Jalandhar

A 22-year-old youth was shot dead during a police raid at his residence in Jalandhar district’s Bangiwal village on Friday evening.

The deceased, Lovepreet Singh, was wanted in an attempt to murder case. (HT)

The deceased, Lovepreet Singh, who suffered two gunshots to the waist and thigh, succumbed at the Nakodar civil hospital. He was the only brother of three sisters and their father had died a few years ago.

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The incident unfolded while a police team led by Mehtapur SHO Aman Saini was conducting a raid at the residence of Lovepreet, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, according to police.

While the youth’s family alleged he was fired at intentionally, police claimed they opened fire in self-defence after they were attacked by the family during the raid.

Refuting the family’s claims, Jalandhar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the whole incident occurred in spur of the moment in self-defence.

The SSP stated that Lovepreet was a fugitive, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at the Mehatpur police station on January 5.

“SHO Aman Saini got a tip-off about Lovepreet’s presence at his residence on Friday evening. The police team led by SHO conducted a raid, but faced strong resistance from his family and close relatives, laced with wooden sticks and stones,” SSP Virk said.

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{{^usCountry}} “When the police team marched ahead to arrest him, his family members attacked them, forcing police to fire in self-defence and two bullets hit Lovepreet,” Virk added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the police team marched ahead to arrest him, his family members attacked them, forcing police to fire in self-defence and two bullets hit Lovepreet,” Virk added. {{/usCountry}}

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He said two police personnel, including Aman Saini and constable Sukhwinder Singh, also suffered injuries in the scuffle with Lovepreet’s aides.

“Lovepreet had been evading arrest for the past four months. He was facing four other criminal FIRs,” he added.

Lovepreet’s uncle Jaswant Singh said the police team arrived at the village around 7.15 pm. He alleged that the police party began beating him up mercilessly. When the family member resisted, the cops resorted to indiscriminate firing, hitting Lovepreet in the waist and thigh. Police also fired in the air to intimidate the family, Jaswant alleged.

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He added that the raiding team fled after two of the female family members tried to grab SHO Aman Saini.

The family rushed Lovepreet to a local hospital, from where he was referred to the Nakodar civil hospital. But he died during treatment around 9.30 pm.

Locals videographed the whole incident in which Lovepreet and his family could be seen countering the police party before he was shot and lying in unconscious state in his mother’s lap. No case was registered till the filing of this report post 11 pm.